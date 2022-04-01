World Cup 2022 draw: Canada in Group F with Belgium, Morocco, Croatia

Canada are back at the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 36 years, and on Friday learned who they'll face at Qatar 2022 after being drawn into Group F with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.

This is only Canada's second World Cup appearance in total. They finished last in Group C in 1986, with a 1-0 loss to France and 2-0 defeats to Hungary and the Soviet Union in Mexico '86.

The African qualifiers from Pot 3 are in back-to-back World Cups for the first time since 1994 and 1998.

The 2018 World Cup darlings after their unexpected run to the final, Croatia may again fancy their chances at a deep run given their draw from Pot 2.

The clear favorite in the group, Belgium may nonetheless be a favorable draw from Pot 1, with some believing a golden generation of Red Devils football is in its autumn.

CanMNT's path to Qatar 2022

After winning all six of their preliminary qualifiers to reach Concacaf's eight-team final qualifying round-robin, Canada finished atop "The Octagonal," ahead of Mexico on goal difference.

In the process, they took 19 of 21 points at home, winning their home games to take four of six points each from the United States and Mexico.