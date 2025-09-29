Team of the Matchday: Son shines over St. Louis, Hudson River Derby delivers drama

From debuts to derbies, stars rose to the occasion to earn their spot on the Matchday 37 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

LAFC superstar Son Heung-Min continued the torrid start to his MLS career in the Black & Gold’s 3-0 victory at St. Louis CITY SC, scoring a brace for his eighth goal in as many matches.

Meanwhile, back in California, the LA Galaxy cruised to a 4-1 win over Sporting Kansas City, with Joseph Paintsil becoming the third player in club history to record a first-half hat trick.

Alex Freeman joined the theatrics with a 96th-minute headed equalizer to steal a point for Orlando City at FC Cincinnati in a 1-1 draw on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

In the nation’s capital, the Philadelphia Union dominated D.C. United, 6-0. Indiana Vassilev lit up the scoresheet twice to help extend Philly's lead atop the Supporters’ Shield race.