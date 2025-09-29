Team of the Matchday: Son shines over St. Louis, Hudson River Derby delivers drama

From debuts to derbies, stars rose to the occasion to earn their spot on the Matchday 37 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Sean Johnson (TOR) - Andrew Gutman (CHI), Thiago Martins (NYC), Alex Freeman (ORL) - Indiana Vassilev (PHI), Nectarios Triantis (MIN), Braian Ojeda (RSL), Dante Sealy (MTL) - Dor Turgeman (NE), Son Heung-Min (LAFC), Joseph Paintsil (LA)
Coach: Pascal Jansen (NYC)
Bench: Pedro Gallese (ORL), Artem Smolyakov (LAFC), Andy Najar (NSH), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Diego Luna (RSL), Milan Iloski (PHI), Mikael Uhre (PHI), Petar Musa (DAL), Josef Martínez (SJ)
Team highlights
LAFC superstar Son Heung-Min continued the torrid start to his MLS career in the Black & Gold’s 3-0 victory at St. Louis CITY SC, scoring a brace for his eighth goal in as many matches.
Meanwhile, back in California, the LA Galaxy cruised to a 4-1 win over Sporting Kansas City, with Joseph Paintsil becoming the third player in club history to record a first-half hat trick.
New York City FC captain Thiago Martins netted the winner in a rollercoaster 3-2 victory at the New York Red Bulls, as Pascal Jansen led NYCFC to a fourth straight regular-season Hudson River Derby win.
Alex Freeman joined the theatrics with a 96th-minute headed equalizer to steal a point for Orlando City at FC Cincinnati in a 1-1 draw on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.
In the nation’s capital, the Philadelphia Union dominated D.C. United, 6-0. Indiana Vassilev lit up the scoresheet twice to help extend Philly's lead atop the Supporters’ Shield race.
Making his debut in the New England Revolution’s 2-0 win against Atlanta United, U22 Initiative striker Dor Turgeman hit the ground running, contributing 1g/1a.
Fellow recent U22 arrival Nectarios Triantis continued to score bangers for Minnesota United FC with a stunning equalizer in their 1-1 draw at the Colorado Rapids, following up his debut masterstroke on Matchday 33.
Dante Sealy continued his breakout season for CF Montréal with 2g/1a to lead an impressive 4-1 victory at Charlotte FC.
In potentially meaningful Audi MLS Cup Playoffs results, Braian Ojeda scored the opener in Real Salt Lake’s 3-1 win against Austin FC. Andrew Gutman did the same in Chicago Fire FC’s 2-0 triumph over the Columbus Crew.
Finally, Sean Johnson helped Toronto FC secure a 1-1 draw against Inter Miami CF with five saves, including a stunning diving stop to deny Lionel Messi from close range.