Recap: Toronto FC 2, New York City FC 1

Toronto FC scored a pair of first-half goals to beat New York City FC 2-1 Saturday afternoon at BMO Field.
NYCFC started the game on the front foot, but it was Toronto who opened the scoring against the run of play. After a nice bit of build-up play, Canadian international Jonathan Osorio slipped through Jesús Jiménez and the Spanish striker calmly rolled the ball into the far corner for his third goal of the year.
Twelve minutes later, Brazilian defender Thiago Martins inadvertently headed an Alejandro Pozuelo free kick into his own goal to double the home side's lead just before half. Héber scored a header in injury time to draw NYCFC back to within one, but it was too little too late for the defending MLS Cup champions.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: TFC head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley will be thrilled with the result on Saturday, earning his second win in charge — against the reigning MLS Cup champions no less. The Reds have now won back-to-back league games for the first time since October 2020. NYCFC's woes, meanwhile, continue in MLS as they've only picked up one win from five matches so far. They'll shift their focus to midweek when they take on Seattle Sounders FC in the opening leg of the Concacaf Champions League semifinals.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Against the run of play, Jesús Jiménez's opener capped off a beautiful sequence by TFC, which ultimately broke the game open.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Fresh off helping Canada qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Jonathan Osorio put in arguably his best shift of the season, dominating the middle of the park.
Next Up:
- TOR: Saturday, April 9 at Real Salt Lake | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; TSN in Canada)
- NYC: Wednesday, April 6 at Seattle Sounders FC | 10 pm ET (FS2, TUDN; OneSoccer in Canada) | Concacaf Champions League semifinals