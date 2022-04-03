Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Vancouver Whitecaps FC defeated Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Saturday night at BC Place for their first win of the 2022 campaign.
After a first half that lacked any real scoring chances, Ryan Raposo broke the stalemate in the 73rd minute off a right-footed finish that snuck by SKC goalkeeper Tim Melia.
Sporting KC had chances to level the match in the final minutes of play, but luck was not in their favor as quality in the attacking third was not there tonight for the Midwestern side.
Goals
- 73' — VAN —Ryan Raposo | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Vancouver earned their first win of the season and remained unbeaten at home (1W-0L-1D). They also saw the return of Brian White and Ryan Gauld to the starting XI. The attacking duo showed encouraging signs in build-up play and will likely be a promising feature for the Whitecaps in future matches as chemistry continues to grow. On the other side, it may be time for concern for Sporting Kansas City as Peter Vermes and Co. have just six points from their six matches played.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Ryan Raposo's goal handed Vancouver their first three points of the 2022 campaign.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Ryan Raposo. The 23-year-old scored the game-winner in his first start at BC Place and led the game with two key passes.
Next Up
- VAN: Saturday, April 9 vs. Portland Timbers | 9 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada)
- SKC: Saturday, April 9 vs. Nashville SC | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada)