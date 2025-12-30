Philadelphia Union acquire defender Finn Sundstrom

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Philadelphia Union have acquired defender Finn Sundstrom from USL Championship side North Carolina FC, the club announced Tuesday.

Sundstrom joins the reigning Supporters' Shield winners on a contract through 2028, with club options for 2029 and 2030.

To complete the transaction, the Union acquired Sundstrom’s rights from D.C. United in exchange for the club’s natural first-round selection in the 2028 MLS SuperDraft after D.C. selected the player off Waivers.

“Finn is a young versatile defender who aligns well with our playing philosophy,” said Philadelphia head coach Bradley Carnell. “At just 19 years old, he has demonstrated the toughness and mentality we value at the Union, as well as the ability to adapt to different styles of play. We look forward to continuing his development.”

Sundstrom emerged as a standout center back for North Carolina in 2025, his first full professional season after ascending through the USL side's youth academy and signing a homegrown contract.

The 19-year-old made 33 appearances across all competitions, contributing 1g/1a, appearing in two US Open Cup matches and two USL Championship playoffs matches.