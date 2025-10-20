Team of the Matchday: Messi lifts Golden Boot, San Diego seal West

The 2025 regular season concluded with Decision Day, and stars delivered drama to earn their spot in the Matchday 39 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT) - Osaze Urhoghide (DAL), Jackson Ragen (SEA), Andrés Herrera (CLB) - Kerwin Vargas (CLT), Evander (CIN), Djordje Mihailovic (TOR), Amahl Pellegrino (SD) - Anders Dreyer (SD), Victor Olatunji (RSL), Lionel Messi (MIA)
Coach: Eric Quill (DAL)
Bench: Michael Collodi (DAL), Kaick (DAL), Jonathan Osorio (TOR), Dániel Gazdag (CLB), Niko Tsakiris (SJ), Miguel Almirón (ATL), Andrew Moran (LAFC), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), Joseph Paintsil (LA)
Team highlights
Lionel Messi locked up his first MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with a hat trick as Inter Miami CF cruised to a 5-2 victory at Nashville SC. The Herons’ captain added an assist to finish atop the MLS goal contribution charts (48), falling one shy of Carlos Vela’s single-season record (49).
Not far behind, Anders Dreyer (38 goal contributions) put the finishing touches on his brilliant campaign, as he and Amahl Pellegrino each netted two goals and an assist to lead San Diego FC to a 4-0 win at the Portland Timbers. With the result, the expansion side clinched the Western Conference No. 1 seed in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Knocking Vancouver Whitecaps FC off that top spot in the West, Osaze Urhoghide headed home the opening goal en route to a 2-1 victory for FC Dallas at BC Place. Eric Quill’s side secured a seventh-place finish during his first season at the helm, getting a direct berth into a Round One Best-of-3 Series.
Another defender, Andrés Herrera, helped secure the Columbus Crew's seventh-place finish in the Eastern Conference by scoring the equalizer in their 3-1 triumph over the New York Red Bulls.
Keeping the chaos rolling, Real Salt Lake booked a Wild Card spot by finishing ninth in the West with a 2-2 draw at St. Louis CITY SC courtesy of Victor Olatunji’s first MLS brace.
FC Cincinnati guaranteed their Eastern Conference second-place finish with a 3-0 victory over CF Montréal behind Evander’s goal and assist. In turn, the Brazilian maestro became the third player in MLS history to record multiple seasons of at least 15g/15a.
Similarly, Kerwin Vargas scored and assisted for Charlotte FC in their 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Union. Reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina made six saves to deny the Supporters’ Shield winners, who racked up 2.1 expected goals (xG).
Djordje Mihailovic sent Toronto FC fans home happy to end the season with a 4-2 victory over Orlando City, highlighting his 2g/1a performance with an impressive free kick.
Finally, Jackson Ragen delivered a late, game-winning goal for Seattle Sounders FC with a thumping header to defeat New York City FC, 2-1, at Citi Field.