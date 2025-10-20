Team of the Matchday: Messi lifts Golden Boot, San Diego seal West

The 2025 regular season concluded with Decision Day, and stars delivered drama to earn their spot in the Matchday 39 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

Knocking Vancouver Whitecaps FC off that top spot in the West, Osaze Urhoghide headed home the opening goal en route to a 2-1 victory for FC Dallas at BC Place. Eric Quill’s side secured a seventh-place finish during his first season at the helm, getting a direct berth into a Round One Best-of-3 Series.

FC Cincinnati guaranteed their Eastern Conference second-place finish with a 3-0 victory over CF Montréal behind Evander’s goal and assist. In turn, the Brazilian maestro became the third player in MLS history to record multiple seasons of at least 15g/15a.

Similarly, Kerwin Vargas scored and assisted for Charlotte FC in their 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Union. Reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina made six saves to deny the Supporters’ Shield winners, who racked up 2.1 expected goals (xG).