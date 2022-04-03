Recap: New England Revolution 0, New York Red Bulls 1

The 10-man New York Red Bulls picked up a rare win at Gillette Stadium on Saturday evening, beating the New England Revolution , 1-0, courtesy of a 90th-minute own goal by Matt Polster .

Both teams finished with 10 men after Adam Buksa was sent off on his second bookable offense in second-half stoppage time. RBNY's Frankie Amaya had picked up his second yellow card in the 73rd minute.

The unlikely winner for the Red Bulls came when an Ashley Fletcher service into the box deflected off Andrew Farrell and then Polster into the Revolution net.