Recap: New England Revolution 0, New York Red Bulls 1

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

The 10-man New York Red Bulls picked up a rare win at Gillette Stadium on Saturday evening, beating the New England Revolution, 1-0, courtesy of a 90th-minute own goal by Matt Polster.

Both teams finished with 10 men after Adam Buksa was sent off on his second bookable offense in second-half stoppage time. RBNY's Frankie Amaya had picked up his second yellow card in the 73rd minute.

The unlikely winner for the Red Bulls came when an Ashley Fletcher service into the box deflected off Andrew Farrell and then Polster into the Revolution net.

The goal came a few minutes after Carlos Coronel denied Sebastian Lletget on a header from inside the six-yard box.

Goals

  • 90’ – RBNY – Matt Polster (OG) | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Don’t look now, but the Red Bulls have claimed nine points from their first three road matches of the season for the first time in club history, the first team in MLS to do so since 2012, per Opta. The frustrated Revs, meanwhile, have won just once to start 2022 and have lost three in a row, something they didn’t do in their record-breaking Supporters’ Shield-winning season in 2021.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Obviously it's the decisive goal, as bizarre as it was.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Carlos Coronel made five saves to earn his first clean sheet of the season. None were bigger than this one.

Next Up 

  • NE: Saturday, April 9 at Inter Miami CF | 3:00 pm ET (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
  • RBNY: Saturday, April 9 vs. CF Montréal | 4:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; on DAZN in Canada)
New England Revolution New York Red Bulls

