Charlotte FC sign USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre

Charlotte FC have acquired midfielder Luca de la Torre from LaLiga side Celta de Vigo, the club announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old US international is under contract through June 2029 with an option for the 2029-30 MLS season.

To complete the deal, Charlotte sent San Diego FC $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) for de la Torre's rights. He spent last year on loan at San Diego from Celta.

“Luca is entering the prime of his career and will bolster our midfield as he brings technical ability, experience from a top league in the world, and a knowledge and understanding of Major League Soccer,” said Charlotte general manager Zoran Krneta.