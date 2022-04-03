Recap: DC United 0, Atlanta United 1

Marcelino Moreno's dramatic header in second-half stoppage time lifted Atlanta United to another late victory, as they defeated D.C. United 1-0 at Audi Field on Saturday evening.
There were plenty of fouls, but few chances were on order in the first half, with D.C. charged with 13 fouls to Atlanta's seven. But the opening 45 minutes saw both Brad Guzan and Bill Hamid pass key tests in their respective goals to ensure a scoreless match at the break.
Just as the match looked as if it would end the same way it began, Moreno ensured his team would take home all three points on the night. His header in the 94th minute on a corner-kick routine beat Hamid for a last-gasp winner.
Goals
- 90'+4' – ATL – Marcelino Moreno | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Atlanta's flair for the dramatic apparently hasn't changed despite not having played for two weeks. After a late winner against Charlotte FC and an unlikely 10-man draw against CF Montréal prior to the international break, they stunned D.C. to leave the nation's capital with a victory. It's a gut-wrenching loss for D.C., who have now dropped their last three after beginning the season winning their first two matches.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: There's no doubt who gets the honors. Marcelino Moreno was the latest to play the hero for Atlanta United, beating Bill Hamid with a header in the match's late stages to claim his club's first away points of the year.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Moreno put in a strong performance long before his winner. He was eventually rewarded as his header ran Atlanta's unbeaten streak to three matches.
Next Up
- DC: Saturday, April 16 vs. Austin FC | 7:30 p.m. ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada)
- ATL: Sunday, April 10 at Charlotte FC | 1:30 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN Deportes)