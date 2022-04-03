Recap: Philadelphia Union 2, Charlotte FC 0

The Philadelphia Union put an end to Charlotte FC 's two-match winning streak, taking a 2-0 victory at Subaru Park Saturday evening behind the strength of goals from Julian Carranza and Daniel Gazdag .

The Union largely controlled the contest throughout, shooting out to an early lead just four minutes after kickoff through a ruthless counter-attack finished off by Carranza. The sequence started with a ball over the top from Kai Wagner that found Sergio Santos in stride, allowing the Brazilian to pick out Carranza with a cross for a first-time finish.

Philly added to the lead just after the second-half kickoff on a goalkeeper error by Charlotte's Kristijan Kahlina, who inadvertently hit a pass out of the back directly into the path for Gazdag. The Hungarian midfielder capitalized, slotting an easy finish into an open net.