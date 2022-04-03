Recap: Philadelphia Union 2, Charlotte FC 0

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

The Philadelphia Union put an end to Charlotte FC's two-match winning streak, taking a 2-0 victory at Subaru Park Saturday evening behind the strength of goals from Julian Carranza and Daniel Gazdag.

The Union largely controlled the contest throughout, shooting out to an early lead just four minutes after kickoff through a ruthless counter-attack finished off by Carranza. The sequence started with a ball over the top from Kai Wagner that found Sergio Santos in stride, allowing the Brazilian to pick out Carranza with a cross for a first-time finish.

Philly added to the lead just after the second-half kickoff on a goalkeeper error by Charlotte's Kristijan Kahlina, who inadvertently hit a pass out of the back directly into the path for Gazdag. The Hungarian midfielder capitalized, slotting an easy finish into an open net.

That allowed the hosts to cruise for the rest of the match, as Philadelphia continued to rack up the chances and Charlotte never managed to seriously threaten Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake.

Goals

  • 4' - PHI - Julian Carranza | WATCH
  • 46' - PHI - Daniel Gazdag | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: This one was pretty much all Philly, as the hosts never really lost the hold of the match after Carranza's opener got them off to a dream start. Jim Curtin's men are rolling to start the season as the Union are undefeated through Week 5, winning four of those matches and looking like a Supporters' Shield contender. Charlotte, meanwhile, couldn't keep the magic going after coming into the match riding the high of the club's first two wins in MLS.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Carranza's early opener marked his first goal since joining the Union this offseason from Inter Miami CF and gave his side a lead they would never relinquish.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Gazdag's goal was one of the easiest he'll ever score, but it was far from his only contribution in an all-around energetic shift. The Hungarian is off to a torrid start this season with Saturday's strike giving him four goals in five weeks.

Next Up

  • PHI: Saturday, April 9 vs. Columbus Crew | 6 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada)
  • CLT: Sunday, April 10 vs. Atlanta United | 1:30 pm ET (ABC, ESPN Deportes)
