DC United acquire Japanese defender Keisuke Kurokawa

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
D.C. United have acquired left back Keisuke Kurokawa from Japanese top-flight side Gamba Osaka, the club announced Tuesday.
The 28-year-old Japanese defender is signed with the Black-and-Red through the 2028-29 MLS season with an option for 2029-30.
Kurokawa spent the past five seasons in the J1 League with Gamba Osaka, contributing 7g/10a in 199 appearances across all competitions.
“Keisuke is a dynamic left back with excellent defensive awareness who creates chances in the final third, adding another attacking threat,” said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. managing director of soccer operations.
“His ability to push forward and high work rate align perfectly with the identity we are building at the club. He will be an excellent addition as we continue to bolster the squad ahead of the 2026 season.”
Kurokawa's arrival continues an active offseason for D.C., who have signed veteran goalkeeper Sean Johnson in free agency. They also traded for center back Sean Nealis and striker Tai Baribo.
D.C.'s 2026 campaign begins on Feb. 21 against the Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV). They're seeking the club's first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance since 2019.
