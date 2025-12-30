DC United acquire Japanese defender Keisuke Kurokawa

The 28-year-old Japanese defender is signed with the Black-and-Red through the 2028-29 MLS season with an option for 2029-30.

Kurokawa spent the past five seasons in the J1 League with Gamba Osaka, contributing 7g/10a in 199 appearances across all competitions.

“Keisuke is a dynamic left back with excellent defensive awareness who creates chances in the final third, adding another attacking threat,” said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. managing director of soccer operations.