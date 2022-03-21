Team of the Week presented by Audi: Charlotte FC make history, USMNT & Canada internationals star in Week 4

The Week 4 Team of the Week presented by Audi contains plenty of talking points, with Charlotte FC recording their first win in MLS, United States and Canada internationals starring before Concacaf World Cup qualifying’s final push and youngsters making the most of their opportunity.
Charlotte’s shining moment came in a 3-1 win over the New England Revolution, sparked by two goals from DP forward Karol Swiderski. The history-making occasion directed Coach of the Week honors Miguel Angel Ramirez’s way, capping a challenging week for the defending Supporters’ Shield champions.
MLS teams are sending 10 players to the USMNT's chase for a Qatar 2022 spot, headlined by a hat trick and assist from FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira in a 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers. Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan continued his fine form in all competitions, assisting in a 1-1 draw at Austin FC after they booked a Concacaf Champions League semifinal spot midweek vs. Liga MX's Club Leon. Lastly, center back Walker Zimmerman scored a thundering header during a 2-1 loss at Real Salt Lake, an otherwise commanding performance despite the result.
As for Canada, they’re welcoming CF Montréal midfielder Ismael Kone to the fold after a true man-of-the-match showing in a 3-3 draw at Atlanta United. Kone, one of 10 MLSers helping Les Rouges’ nearly-there pursuit of a first World Cup appearance since 1986, had one goal, one assist and drew a penalty kick at the Five Stripes.
From the youngsters' crowd, Philadelphia Union right back Nathan Harriel had an assist and goal-line clearance in a 2-0 win at New York City FC, the club's such result first at Yankee Stadium. Toronto FC left winger Luca Petrasso had two assists in a 2-1 win over D.C. United, the club’s first under manager Bob Bradley. Aside from those homegrowns, FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez was dominant in a 3-1 win over Inter Miami CF. The 23-year-old supplied two goals, an assist and drawn penalty kick.
But don’t forget some tried-and-true MLS veterans, as LAFC left back Ryan Hollingshead scored twice in a 3-1 Sunday nightcap victory against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Earlier that day, Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe’s tempo-setting presence was capped by a stoppage-time equalizer in a 1-1 draw at the New York Red Bulls, keeping the MLS Cup 2020 champs undefeated.
The above label certainly applies to RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath, too. His seven-save showing against Nashville kept the Claret and Cobalt undefeated, quieting worries of David Ochoa’s absence.
Team of the Week (3-4-3, left to right): Zac MacMath (RSL) – Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC), Walker Zimmerman (NSH), Nathan Harriel (PHI) – Luca Petrasso (TOR), Ismael Kone (MTL), Darlington Nagbe (CLB), Cristian Roldan (SEA) – Brandon Vazquez (CIN), Jesus Ferreira (DAL), Karol Swiderski (CLT)
Coach: Miguel Angel Ramirez (CLT)
Bench: Pedro Gallese (ORL), Bakaye Dibassy (MIN), Ronald Matarrita (CIN), Brooks Lennon (ATL), Tate Schmitt (RSL), Carlos Vela (LAFC), Kacper Przybylko (CHI)
