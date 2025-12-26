Minnesota United acquire Tomás Chancalay from New England Revolution

Minnesota United FC have acquired winger Tomás Chancalay in a cash-for-player trade from the New England Revolution , the clubs announced Friday.

“He’s a versatile attacking player with MLS experience who has the ability to impact games in a variety of ways. We believe he will complement our playing style and strengthen our attack.”

"We’re happy to welcome Tomás Chancalay to Minnesota United,” said MNUFC chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad.

Chancalay is signed with Minnesota through the 2027-28 MLS season with an option for 2028-29.

In exchange for Chancalay, New England will receive $100,000 and retain a sell-on percentage if the player is transferred out of MLS. The move frees up a Designated Player slot for the Revs.

Chancalay joined New England on loan in July 2023 and finalized a permanent transfer later that November, contributing 17g/3a in 58 appearances for the club across all competitions.

The 26-year-old has also competed in his native Argentina with Colón and Racing Club, and featured six times with Argentina’s U-20 side.

“I am really excited and happy to play with Minnesota United and in front of the fans at Allianz Field soon,” said Chancalay. “I am ready to work and give fans exciting moments to experience together.”