DC United sign goalkeeper Sean Johnson

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
D.C. United have signed goalkeeper Sean Johnson via free agency, the club announced Tuesday. He is under contract through June 2027.
A veteran of more than 400 MLS regular-season matches, the 36-year-old spent the last three seasons with Toronto FC. He had previous stints at Chicago Fire FC and New York City FC, winning MLS Cup 2021 at the latter club.
Johnson was part of the US men's national team squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He's earned 13 caps, most recently at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.
“Sean is an experienced and proven goalkeeper who has consistently performed at a high level throughout his career,” said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United's managing director of soccer operations.
“He brings valuable international experience having represented the US men’s national team, and his leadership and competitive mentality will elevate our entire team.
"Sean is a proven winner having won the 2021 MLS Cup with New York City, and we look forward to welcoming him to the Black-and-Red family.”
D.C. are in the midst of a pivotal offseason, their first under Sogut and head coach René Weiler, ahead of the 2026 MLS campaign.
In addition to Johnson, this winter the Black-and-Red have acquired striker Tai Baribo from the Philadelphia Union and center back Sean Nealis from Red Bull New York.
D.C. finished bottom of the overall league table in 2025 with 26 points. They're looking to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avantx