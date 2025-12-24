DC United sign goalkeeper Sean Johnson

D.C. United have signed goalkeeper Sean Johnson via free agency, the club announced Tuesday. He is under contract through June 2027.

A veteran of more than 400 MLS regular-season matches, the 36-year-old spent the last three seasons with Toronto FC. He had previous stints at Chicago Fire FC and New York City FC, winning MLS Cup 2021 at the latter club.

Johnson was part of the US men's national team squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He's earned 13 caps, most recently at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

“Sean is an experienced and proven goalkeeper who has consistently performed at a high level throughout his career,” said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United's managing director of soccer operations.

“He brings valuable international experience having represented the US men’s national team, and his leadership and competitive mentality will elevate our entire team.