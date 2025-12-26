Orlando City acquire Brazilian midfielder Luis Otávio

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Orlando City have acquired midfielder Luis Otávio from Brazilian Série A side Internacional, the club announced Friday.
The 18-year-old is under contract through the 2027-28 MLS season with an option for 2028-29. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot.
Otávio arrives after making 28 appearances with Internacional's first team. He debuted in October 2024.
“Luis is an exciting young talent that we’re proud to bring to Orlando,” said general manager and sporting director Ricardo Moreira. “At just 18 years old, he’s already shown he can compete at a high level in Brazil’s top division, and we believe his defensive qualities and composure will translate well to MLS.
"Signing him as part of the U22 Initiative gives us the opportunity to invest in his development while strengthening our midfield for the future. Luis is a player for the future of Orlando City.”
Otávio adds depth to Orlando's midfield after César Araújo's contract expired. The Lions' midfield also features Colombian international Eduard Atuesta and Peruvian international Wilder Cartagena, who is returning from a long-term Achilles injury.
In 2025, Orlando finished ninth in the Eastern Conference (53 points) and made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a sixth straight season.
