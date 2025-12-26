Orlando City acquire Brazilian midfielder Luis Otávio

The 18-year-old is under contract through the 2027-28 MLS season with an option for 2028-29. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot.

Otávio arrives after making 28 appearances with Internacional's first team. He debuted in October 2024.

“Luis is an exciting young talent that we’re proud to bring to Orlando,” said general manager and sporting director Ricardo Moreira. “At just 18 years old, he’s already shown he can compete at a high level in Brazil’s top division, and we believe his defensive qualities and composure will translate well to MLS.