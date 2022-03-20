Recap: Real Salt Lake 2, Nashville SC 1

Real Salt Lake scored early and never looked back, continuing their strong start to the 2022 MLS season with a 2-1 win over Nashville SC at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday night.

It took just two minutes for the home side to open the scoring. Bobby Wood ran unmarked across the box to head in a corner kick at the near post, his second goal of the season. Nashville responded with several chances of their own and leveled the scoreline in the 25th minute with a trademark Walker Zimmerman header.

Despite a handful of chances, including a Dan Lovitz effort that rattled the post, Nashville couldn't capitalize. Instead, it was Salt Lake who took their chance. Tate Schmitt drifted to the back post, once again unmarked, and thumped home a decisive finish to give RSL the lead in the 51st minute. A standout performance from goalkeeper Zac MacMath kept that lead intact, and the Claret & Cobalt remain unbeaten (3W-0L-1D) thus far.