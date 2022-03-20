Recap: Real Salt Lake 2, Nashville SC 1

Real Salt Lake scored early and never looked back, continuing their strong start to the 2022 MLS season with a 2-1 win over Nashville SC at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday night.
It took just two minutes for the home side to open the scoring. Bobby Wood ran unmarked across the box to head in a corner kick at the near post, his second goal of the season. Nashville responded with several chances of their own and leveled the scoreline in the 25th minute with a trademark Walker Zimmerman header.
Despite a handful of chances, including a Dan Lovitz effort that rattled the post, Nashville couldn't capitalize. Instead, it was Salt Lake who took their chance. Tate Schmitt drifted to the back post, once again unmarked, and thumped home a decisive finish to give RSL the lead in the 51st minute. A standout performance from goalkeeper Zac MacMath kept that lead intact, and the Claret & Cobalt remain unbeaten (3W-0L-1D) thus far.
As the match concluded, Nashville were shown a straight red card when midfielder Dax McCarty stomped on Bode Davis, putting the visitors down to 10 men.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Real Salt Lake were opportunistic, finishing their only two shots on target to remain one of the league's final unbeaten sides. Nashville had their best game of the year in possession, but missed chances and their issues defending set pieces cost them, giving them consecutive losses for the first time since August 2020.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Tate Schmitt took his goal well, and it proved to be decisive. The young attacker ghosted to the back post, where he had time and space to fire home his second straight match-winner.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Zac MacMath made seven saves on the night, called into action time and time again to preserve Salt Lake's lead as Nashville surged for an equalizer.
Next up
- RSL: Saturday, March 26 at Sporting Kansas City | 7:00 pm ET (UniMas, TUDN, Twitter)
- NSH: Saturday, April 2 at Columbus Crew | 6:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada)