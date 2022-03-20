Canada names 25-player roster for March World Cup Qualifiers

Canada have named a 25-player roster for the March window of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Currently atop the Concacaf Octagonal table with 25 points from 11 games (7W-0L-4D record), Canada will travel to face Costa Rica on March 24 and Panama on March 30. In between, they’ll host Jamaica on March 27 at BMO Field. Canada can qualify automatically for the Qatar 2022 World Cup with a win over Costa Rica.

“There’s lots for Canada to play for as we started this journey with the mission of qualifying for Qatar 2022 and nothing has changed,” head coach John Herdman said in a release. “There is a chance to come back home to Canada and have our moment with the fans that we have always dreamed about. That’s what we are playing for in this window."

The roster features 10 MLS players, with 2021 Canadian Championship winners CF Montréal pacing the way with three selections.

Check out the full roster below as Concacaf teams chase three automatic spots to Qatar 2022. The fourth-place nation advances to an inter-continental playoff.

Canada last made a FIFA World Cup in 1986.

Canada roster for March World Cup qualifiers

GOALKEEPERS (3)

  • Milan Borjan – Red Star Belgrade
  • Maxime Crépeau – LAFC
  • Dayne St. Clair – Minnesota United

DEFENDERS (9)

  • Derek Cornelius – Panetolikos FC
  • Doneil Henry – LAFC
  • Scott Kennedy – SSV Jahn Regensburg
  • Richie Laryea – Nottingham Forest FC
  • Kamal Miller – CF Montréal
  • Steven Vitória – Moreirense FC
  • Samuel Adekugbe – Hatayspor FC
  • Cristián Gutierrez – Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Alistair Johnston – CF Montréal

MIDFIELDERS (6)

  • Stephen Eustáquio – Porto
  • Liam Fraser – KMSK Deinze
  • Atiba Hutchinson – Beşiktaş JK
  • Mark-Anthony Kaye – Colorado Rapids
  • Jonathan Osorio – Toronto FC
  • Ismaël Koné - CF Montréal

FORWARDS (7)

  • Tajon Buchanan – Club Brugge KV
  • Lucas Cavallini – Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Jonathan David – Lille OSC
  • David Junior Hoilett – Reading FC
  • Cyle Larin – Beşiktaş JK
  • Liam Millar – FC Basel
  • Iké Ugbo – KRC Genk
