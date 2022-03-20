Canada names 25-player roster for March World Cup Qualifiers

Currently atop the Concacaf Octagonal table with 25 points from 11 games (7W-0L-4D record), Canada will travel to face Costa Rica on March 24 and Panama on March 30. In between, they’ll host Jamaica on March 27 at BMO Field. Canada can qualify automatically for the Qatar 2022 World Cup with a win over Costa Rica.

“There’s lots for Canada to play for as we started this journey with the mission of qualifying for Qatar 2022 and nothing has changed,” head coach John Herdman said in a release. “There is a chance to come back home to Canada and have our moment with the fans that we have always dreamed about. That’s what we are playing for in this window."