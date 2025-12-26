CF Montréal sign Prince Owusu to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

CF Montréal have signed striker Prince Owusu to a contract extension, the club announced Friday.

The 28-year-old former German youth international is signed through the 2027-2028 MLS season with options through 2029-2030.

Owusu joined Montréal ahead of the 2025 campaign and posted a team-best 17g/3a in 40 games across all competitions. He spent the previous two seasons at Canadian Classique rivals Toronto FC.

“Prince’s contract extension represents an acknowledgement of the consistency that he has brought to the club since his arrival,” said Luca Saputo, CFMTL managing director, recruitment and sporting methodology.

“His on-field achievements routinely reflect the daily leadership he demonstrates to his teammates. We’re very pleased that he has committed to our project.”