USMNT names 27-player roster for March World Cup Qualifying window

US men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter has called in 27 players for the all-decisive March window of Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers, the federation announced Thursday.

Seeking to stamp their Qatar 2022 ticket, the upcoming Octagonal trio begins with an away match on March 24 against Mexico at Estadio Azteca. The Yanks then host Panama on March 27 at Orlando's Exploria Stadium before traveling to Costa Rica on March 30 to conclude a compressed journey that began in September 2021.

With 11 of 14 WCQs already played, the USMNT enter second in the Octagonal standings with 21 points and a 6W-2L-3D record. Concacaf's top three teams earn an automatic bid to the World Cup, while the fourth-place team enters an inter-confederation playoff in June against Oceania's representative. The USMNT need to earn five points to absolutely guarantee automatic qualification; beyond that, the calculus will change after virtually every match this window.

Several key players are absent from the squad due to injury, including Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie (foot) and New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner (foot/ankle).

Adams, Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen, Lille forward Tim Weah and Inter Miami CF defender DeAndre Yedlin enter camp on caution watch. Should any of them receive a yellow card during the next three games, they will be suspended for the next qualifying match.