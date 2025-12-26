Chicago Fire sign midfielder Robin Lod

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Chicago Fire FC have signed Finland international midfielder Robin Lod via free agency, the club announced Friday. He is under contract through June 2028.

The 32-year-old veteran spent the last seven seasons with Minnesota United FC, becoming the club's all-time leading goal scorer with 41g/28a in 185 appearances across all competitions before his contract option was declined last month.

Lod helped the Loons reach the 2019 US Open Cup Final and was named a 2024 MLS All-Star.

Internationally, Lod has produced 6g/12a in 83 caps for Finland.

“We are excited to welcome Robin to Chicago. He is a team player and proven winner with a track record of goal contributions at every club throughout his career,” said Fire director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.

“As we continue to improve our squad in the off-season, Robin will make us more competitive in 2026 and beyond.”

Lod's signing continues an active summer for Chicago following the departure of homegrown Brian Gutiérrez to Chivas, and the additions of Swedish midfielder Anton Salétros and South African defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi.