Matchday 1 means MLS is Back! How to watch & what to know

Seattle had a Club World Cup cameo in early February, one that crucially brought about the return of midfielder João Paulo from a torn ACL he suffered in their Concacaf Champions League triumph last May. Could the Sounders' potential return to the MLS elite (with an intact roster) be as simple as adding the Brazilian standout? Meanwhile, Colorado added upwards of five or six starters this offseason after a slide back from their Western Conference-leading pace in 2021. Center back Andreas Maxsø, midfielder Cole Bassett and forward Kévin Cabral are key new/returning pieces.