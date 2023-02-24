Matchday 1 means MLS is Back! How to watch & what to know

The waiting period is over. MLS is Back, starting with a dozen Matchday 1 games on Saturday.
Now, you may be wondering how to watch your favorite team or player. The good news: it’s free this weekend via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV! That’s right, free.
MLS Season Pass replaces local TV coverage
A new era for MLS broadcasting formally begins when Nashville host NYCFC at 4:30 pm ET. Every match features:
- No blackouts. You can watch on any device in any location.
- English and Spanish broadcast crews at the stadium.
- A club’s home radio broadcast.
- Games with Canadian teams have French commentary teams, too.
All-new pregame and postgame shows
In addition to amazing game coverage, MLS Season Pass includes in-studio shows like:
- MLS 360 is a fast-moving whip-around show that will provide live look-ins and analysis of all the key moments from every match.
- MLS Countdown is a 30-minute pregame show before the first game on Saturdays or Wednesdays.
- Pregame and postgame shows for every match.
- MLS Wrap-Up is a 30-minute postgame show after the last match on Saturdays or Wednesdays.
- An esteemed crew of over 90 on-air personalities are involved, plus best-in-class producers and directors.
Select games are still viewable via national TV partners in USA and Canada, but gone are the regional and local broadcasts you might be accustomed to. Don’t worry, though: signing up for MLS Season Pass is easy… for now, all you need is an Apple ID.
Resources
We’ve got resources like where to subscribe, FAQs for Season Ticket Holders, and a general overview of how it works.
Every match, every screen, everywhere. MLS Season Pass on Apple TV brings all the action all season long.
WHEN: Saturday, 4:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FOX/FOX Deportes (USA), TSN4 (Canada)
WHERE: GEODIS Park
Nashville star Hany Mukhtar, the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, begins his quest for a repeat. For NYCFC, it’s a chance to show their offseason roster turnover – nearly half their 2022 starting XI is gone – can be handled in stride. If nothing else, tune in for the pregame guitar riff from John Carter Cash to celebrate the "Man in Black" Kit.
WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - Free
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
It's Atlanta’s first-ever game without Josef Martínez, and Greek international striker Giorgos Giakoumakis will eventually look to fill a club legend’s shoes (once his visa arrives) alongside World Cup winner Thiago Almada, winger Luiz Araújo and more. Meanwhile, San Jose begin their new era under head coach Luchi Gonzalez with club-record signing and defensive midfielder Carlos Gruezo a crucial new piece to the puzzle.
WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - Free
WHERE: Bank of America Stadium
Over 60,000 fans are expected for the beginning of Charlotte’s second year in MLS, and they’ll be hoping the link-up between DP forwards Karol Swiderski and Enzo Copetti will come as advertised. New England, record-setting Supporters’ Shield winners in 2021, are hoping last year’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs miss was a mere blip and one stars like former MVP Carles Gil and goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic can correct.
WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - Free
WHERE: TQL Stadium
Viewed largely as an MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield contender, FC Cincinnati begin year two under manager Pat Noonan with two 2022 Best XI presented by Continental Tire honorees – striker Brandon Vazquez and midfielder Luciano Acosta – leading the way. But Houston are hoping to play spoiler in their first-ever game under manager Ben Olsen, clamoring for an elite Concacaf-level performance that midfielder Héctor Herrera is capable of.
WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - Free, TSN 4 (Canada)
WHERE: Audi Field
D.C. United’s roster is officially constructed in head coach Wayne Rooney’s vision, acquiring two DPs with ample Premier League experience across the last two transfer windows – striker Christian Benteke and midfielder Mateusz Klich. Italian wingers Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi begin their first full Toronto FC season alongside a veteran-heavy group bolstered by free agents like center back Matt Hedges and goalkeeper Sean Johnson. Last year, these were the East’s bottom two clubs.
WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - Free, TSN 3 & RDS (Canada)
WHERE: DRV PNK Stadium
What does Inter Miami’s attack look like without Gonzalo Higuaín (retired) and Alejandro Pozuelo (reportedly signing in Turkey)? It’s a huge question the Herons hope Josef Martínez, Leo Campana and Rodolfo Pizarro can answer for now… before none other than Lionel Messi possibly signs this summer. Montréal’s first game under head coach Hernan Losada arrives after some key players were transferred to Europe this winter, having helped their 65-point pace (second in East) last year. Some good news: DP midfielder Victor Wanyama is back.
WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - Free
WHERE: Exploria Stadium
In arguably Matchday 1’s top game, Orlando will showcase new DP winger/attacking midfielder Martín Ojeda alongside Uruguayan World Cup player Facundo Torres. Their link-up in the attack could be special. The Red Bulls, with DP forward Dante Vanzeir arriving from Belgium, could have a difference-maker to challenge for trophies, even after USMNT center back/club captain Aaron Long departed in free agency for LAFC.
WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - Free
WHERE: Subaru Park
The Philadelphia Union were a borderline juggernaut last year and return their entire starting XI + some increased depth. Jim Curtin’s squad topped our preseason power rankings, falling just short of MLS Cup (penalty kicks) and the Supporters’ Shield (total wins tiebreaker) in 2022. Columbus, led by attacking stars Cucho Hernández and Lucas Zelarayán, play their first game under Wilfried Nancy after a quiet offseason signing-wise, having paid Montréal to formally acquire the head coach in December.
WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - Free
WHERE: Q2 Stadium
There are few harder tests St. Louis CITY could encounter for their inaugural MLS game. The expansion club visits an Austin FC side that, in 2022, made the Western Conference Final and was led by MVP runner-up Sebastián Driussi. For the newcomers to get a historic result, they’ll likely need a standout performance from captain and goalkeeper Roman Bürki, denying a Verde & Black group boosted by offseason signings like striker Gyasi Zardes and center back Leo Väisänen.
WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - Free
WHERE: Toyota Stadium
The biggest storyline here is star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso’s continued absence from Minnesota United. He’s suspended without pay for not showing up to preseason camp, a huge problem manager Adrian Heath must solve given how the Loons’ attack centers around the Argentine No. 10. That only increases FC Dallas’ chances in this 2022 playoff rematch, with USMNT forward Jesús Ferreira building off a Best XI and Young Player of the Year campaign in a front three featuring wingers Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco.
WHEN: Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - Free
WHERE: Rose Bowl
With Chicharito missing out due to a hamstring injury, it now becomes the Riqui Puig and Dejan Joveljić show for the LA Galaxy. The 23-year-olds are huge talents that’ll need to go blow-for-blow with LAFC stars Carlos Vela and Dénis Bouanga to regain El Trafico bragging rights. This rivalry game could set an MLS attendance record and starts LAFC’s domestic double defense (MLS Cup/Supporters' Shield).
WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - Free, TSN 3/4 and RDS (Canada)
WHERE: BC Place
Vancouver have a new goalkeeper (Yohei Takaoka) and new striker (Sergio Córdova), hoping their introduction lifts the club – one that already includes DP midfielders Ryan Gauld and Andrés Cubas – to new heights in 2023. RSL were quieter on the transfer market this winter, but big expectations surround club-record signing Andrés Gómez as the U22 Initiative winger arrives from Colombia to join Jefferson Savarino and Damir Kreilach (returning from back injury) in attack.
WHEN: Sunday, 8 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FS1/FOX Deportes (USA), TSN 5 (Canada)
WHERE: Lumen Field
Seattle had a Club World Cup cameo in early February, one that crucially brought about the return of midfielder João Paulo from a torn ACL he suffered in their Concacaf Champions League triumph last May. Could the Sounders' potential return to the MLS elite (with an intact roster) be as simple as adding the Brazilian standout? Meanwhile, Colorado added upwards of five or six starters this offseason after a slide back from their Western Conference-leading pace in 2021. Center back Andreas Maxsø, midfielder Cole Bassett and forward Kévin Cabral are key new/returning pieces.
WHEN: Monday, 10 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - Free
WHERE: Providence Park
This game was pushed back two days on account of severe winter weather in Portland (stay safe, everyone). When the clubs do meet, it’ll mark Evander’s debut for the Timbers and the first full season of SKC’s reinvigorated attack under forward William Agada and Erik Thommy (TBD on when DPs Alan Pulido and Gadi Kinda return). Last year, this matchup ended in a 7-2 win for Portland and marked a true low point for the visitors.
MLS is Back! Here are your top storylines for Matchday 1