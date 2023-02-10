Minnesota United star Emanuel Reynoso suspended for preseason absence

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Emanuel Reynoso - Minnesota - tight shot

© Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota United FC star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso has been suspended without pay by Major League Soccer for failure to report to preseason training camp.

Reynoso, 27, is one of the league’s premier playmakers. He has 16 goals and 28 assists in 71 regular-season games since joining Minnesota midway through the 2020 campaign from Boca Juniors in his native Argentina.

Last September, the Designated Player signed a long-term contract extension that could keep him with the club through the 2026 season.

The Loons open their 2023 slate on Feb. 25 when visiting FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Head coach Adrian Heath's side is chasing a fifth straight trip to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Minnesota United FC Emanuel Reynoso

Related Stories

Minnesota United sign center back Miguel Tapias from CF Pachuca
Where MLS Western Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
MLS preseason 2023: Charlotte, DC & Vancouver begin Coachella Valley Invitational
More News
More News
Sporting KC defender Kortne Ford will likely miss 2023 season

Sporting KC defender Kortne Ford will likely miss 2023 season
Minnesota United star Emanuel Reynoso suspended for preseason absence

Minnesota United star Emanuel Reynoso suspended for preseason absence
MLS preseason 2023: New England, Philadelphia show winning ways

MLS preseason 2023: New England, Philadelphia show winning ways
Josef replacement? Giorgos Giakoumakis embraces challenge at Atlanta United

Josef replacement? Giorgos Giakoumakis embraces challenge at Atlanta United
San Jose Earthquakes acquire defender Jonathan Mensah from Columbus Crew
Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes acquire defender Jonathan Mensah from Columbus Crew
LAFC sign midfielder Timothy Tillman from German side Greuther Fürth
Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign midfielder Timothy Tillman from German side Greuther Fürth
More News
Video
Video
Our Soccer, Our Way. MLS is Back.
0:30

Our Soccer, Our Way. MLS is Back.
Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
Top 5 SKC Goals of ’22
4:05

Top 5 SKC Goals of ’22
Top 5 SJ Goals of ’22
4:16

Top 5 SJ Goals of ’22
More Video