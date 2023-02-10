Minnesota United star Emanuel Reynoso suspended for preseason absence

Minnesota United FC star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso has been suspended without pay by Major League Soccer for failure to report to preseason training camp.

Reynoso, 27, is one of the league’s premier playmakers. He has 16 goals and 28 assists in 71 regular-season games since joining Minnesota midway through the 2020 campaign from Boca Juniors in his native Argentina.

Last September, the Designated Player signed a long-term contract extension that could keep him with the club through the 2026 season.