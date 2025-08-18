Young Players: Who stepped up in Matchday 29?

MLS's rising stars were all over the statsheet during Matchday 29, with several contributing significantly to their club's positive result.
Here's who made the cut for our latest Young Players of the Matchday selections.
Kelsy nearly brought the Timbers back from a 3-0 deficit at Providence Park, scoring a brace against his former club, FC Cincinnati.
The 21-year-old Venezuelan striker has encountered ups and downs during his first season in Portland, but he's now up to seven goals in 1,202 minutes, showing the quality that saw him named No. 15 on last year’s 22 Under 22 rankings.
It's the second straight YPOTM selection for Yapi, as an 18th-minute opener in Colorado's 3-1 win over Atlanta gave the homegrown forward three goals in his last two games.
With the Rapids seeking attacking building blocks following Djordje Mihailovic's trade to Toronto FC, the 20-year-old homegrown is making a strong case to be a significant part of those plans. He's up to 7g/2a in 23 matches.
Wolff's second-half equalizer in Saturday's 1-1 draw vs. FC Dallas gives him 3g/5a as he further solidifies himself in the Austin FC midfield. It was a towering header to boot, dunking home Mikkel Desler's cross at the back post.
The 20-year-old homegrown has been a workhorse for the Verde & Black, starting 23 of 25 appearances while approaching 2,000 minutes.
Hopkins' first MLS goal was one for the highlight reel – a perfectly placed shot that the 21-year-old uncorked from well outside the box, helping D.C. United earn a 1-1 draw at CF Montréal.
With the Black-and-Red well below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line, they could be incentivized to give the homegrown midfielder some extended run down the stretch.
Toklomati continues to thrive as Charlotte's starting striker following Patrick Ageymang's transfer to Derby County.
His 35th-minute game-winner vs. Real Salt Lake brings him up to 10 goal contributions on the season (7g/3a), making the 21-year-old Israeli international a big reason why CLTFC are enjoying a six-game winning streak in the league.
Orlando City's 21-year-old Colombian winger opened his MLS account in Saturday's 3-1 win over visiting Sporting Kansas City, pouncing on a deflected shot from Alex Freeman.
Rodríguez joined the Lions as a U22 Initiative player in January from Colombian top-flight side Fortaleza CEIF.
- Agustín Ojeda: Ojeda got his second assist of the season in a big spot, providing the helper on teammate Alonso Martínez's 77th-minute goal that stood as the game-winner in New York City FC's 2-1 victory over Nashville SC.
- Luca Bombino: San Diego FC's 19-year-old fullback continued his breakout campaign with another 90-minute shift in Sunday's 2-1 win at San Jose, his 19th start of the season in 21 appearances for the Supporters' Shield-leading expansion side.
- Stiven Jimenez: With Brian Anunga suspended (red card) and Obinna Nwobodo out with a quad injury, Cincinnati needed someone to step up in midfield. Jimenez was up to the task, going 89 minutes and helping his team pull off an impressive road win in Portland.