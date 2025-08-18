Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinals: What will decide each matchup?

Here’s what I’ve got my eye on before these knockout matchups unfold, bringing us closer to who gets the three 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spots and ultimately lifts the trophy on Aug. 31.

This year’s format has encouraged teams to attack, which is exactly what you want to see as a neutral. Add in the rivalry between MLS and LIGA MX teams, and you get high-stakes drama that’s bound to deliver.

I expect fireworks at Chase Stadium between two of North America’s highest-profile teams. Miami will need to be compact defensively and ruthless with their chances. Do that, and they have more than a fighting chance against a Tigres team with a ton of individual quality.

Tigres are an incredibly tough matchup, too. They’re transitioning the squad slightly, with André-Pierre Gignac shifting into a super-sub role, and Ángel Correa signaling he’s their new main man. He has a Leagues Cup-best four goals, adding an element of pace and dynamism to their attack to go along with great finishing ability. Then there’s Juan Brunetta, who’s been one of the best midfielders in the tournament with three assists.

As for the likely winner, it all likely boils down to the No. 10 in pink being healthy and available. They’ve sometimes lacked ideas without Messi ( Rodrigo De Paul isn’t an out-and-out chance creator), but he just needs one moment to deliver magic. I don’t envy Javier Mascherano’s position of having to navigate Messi’s desire to play every available minute.

This is a game worthy of a final! You have two clubs with serious star power and experience, none more prominent than Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi.

Toluca FC (LIGA MX 1) vs. Orlando City (MLS 4)

WHEN: Wednesday, August 20 | 9 pm ET

Wednesday, August 20 | 9 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+

Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ WHERE: Dignity Health Sports Park

This quarterfinal might be the most evenly balanced in terms of two high-quality teams that could easily win it all. I honestly think it’s a toss-up and will boil down to which attacking stars have the better game.

Orlando City’s Martín Ojeda has arguably been the best player in Leagues Cup. He has six goal contributions (3g/3a) through Phase One and is playing the best soccer of his career. He’s launched himself into the top three of the Landon Donovan MLS MVP discussion, even above Evander, and just keeps leveling up. Add in Luis Muriel and Marco Pašalić, and the Lions have players who can really hurt you.

Then with Toluca, there’s the one-two punch of Paulinho and Alexis Vega. Paulinho is the joint-top scorer in Leagues Cup with four goals, and has the goal of the tournament with an incredible bicycle kick against Montréal. Vega is in tremendous form for club and country, creating chances and finishing them seemingly at will. They’re a huge reason why Toluca won Clausura and Campeón de Campeones titles in recent months.