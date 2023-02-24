Matchday

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC postponed due to inclement weather

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

MLS logo generic - black and white

Due to safety considerations resulting from inclement weather and forecasted thunderstorms in the Los Angeles area, Major League Soccer, the LA Galaxy and LAFC today announced that the 2023 MLS regular season match scheduled for this Saturday, Feb. 25 between the LA Galaxy and LAFC at the Rose Bowl Stadium will be postponed to a later date.

More information about the rescheduled match will be announced at a later date.

Tickets originally purchased for Saturday’s opener will be honored for the rescheduled match date. Additional inquiries should be directed to the original point of sale; please reference the ticket confirmation email for contact information. In addition, a communication will be directly sent to ticket holders.

