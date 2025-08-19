What We Learned: Müller & Son adapt, Shield race reaches new level

Between a new Supporters’ Shield leader, superstars acclimating to their new clubs and Lionel Messi ’s return from injury, this past weekend’s slate had it all.

Let's explore some of the most interesting things we learned during Matchday 29. And if you want to read up on other key moments in detail, check out Matt Doyle’s latest column .

I had two main questions about how Thomas Müller would fit in Vancouver. First, where would head coach Jesper Sørensen use him? Second, would his legs allow him to do the requisite defensive work for the Whitecaps? It’s early days, but Müller's debut in the final half-hour of Vancouver's 1-1 draw with Houston began answering those questions.

Positionally, Sørensen used the 35-year-old as a No. 10 in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Though the Whitecaps have occasionally used that structure in 2025, they’ve largely been a 4-3-3 team. But even before Müller stepped on the field at BC Place on Sunday night, the home side was using a 4-2-3-1, with Canadian youngster Jeevan Badwal in that attacking midfield role ahead of Andrés Cubas and Sebastian Berhalter. Müller, upon his entrance in the 61st minute, was a like-for-like swap with the 19-year-old homegrown in a rough positional sense.

I’m intrigued to see if that shape change has a knock-on effect for Vancouver, but we’ll have to bookmark that for a time when the sample size is larger.

Defensively, to address my other question, Müller was eager. He was quick to transition from attack to defense, even tracking back into his own half at times to recover the ball. Between his counter-pressing and his clever off-ball movement, Müller’s legs held up and then some against Houston.