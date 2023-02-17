Nashville SC unveil 2023 The Man in Black Kit

Nashville SC have unveiled their secondary 2023-24 uniform, The Man in Black Kit, honoring one of the most influential singer-songwriters of all time, Johnny Cash.

The all-black on ensemble is embellished by dark graphite and iron metallic accents including a jocktag of Johnny Cash’s iconic photo at Folsom Prison, Cash’s autograph on the back of the neck, the Nashville SC crest, and an iron metallic Renasant Bank logo as well as an adidas logo. The left sleeve celebrates the Apple and MLS partnership by featuring the Apple TV and MLS logos.

'Cash Covered' on Apple Music

Created in collaboration with the Johnny Cash Estate, Sandbox Succession, and Wasserman Music, the Man in Black Kit was inspired by The Backline Supporters Collective, the club’s fans.