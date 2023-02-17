Jerseys

Nashville SC unveil 2023 The Man in Black Kit

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

x-23MLS_JerseyKits-16x9-NSH

Nashville SC have unveiled their secondary 2023-24 uniform, The Man in Black Kit, honoring one of the most influential singer-songwriters of all time, Johnny Cash.

The all-black on ensemble is embellished by dark graphite and iron metallic accents including a jocktag of Johnny Cash’s iconic photo at Folsom Prison, Cash’s autograph on the back of the neck, the Nashville SC crest, and an iron metallic Renasant Bank logo as well as an adidas logo. The left sleeve celebrates the Apple and MLS partnership by featuring the Apple TV and MLS logos.

'Cash Covered' on Apple Music

Created in collaboration with the Johnny Cash Estate, Sandbox Succession, and Wasserman Music, the Man in Black Kit was inspired by The Backline Supporters Collective, the club’s fans.

To celebrate the launch of the kit, fans can enjoy an exclusive pair of ‘Cash Covered’ singles now featured on the official Nashville SC Apple Music playlist, including breakout country artist Bailey Zimmerman’s rendition of “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” and acclaimed Mexican regional singer Carin León’s take on the classic “Man in Black.”

;

Additionally, Nashville SC have created a dedicated Apple Maps Guide in collaboration with John Carter Cash highlighting the iconic locations that shaped his father's career and lasting legacy.

NASH_JERSEY_DETAILS15280.jpg
NASH_JERSEY_DETAILS15278.jpg
NASH_JERSEY_DETAILS15283.jpg
NASH_JERSEY_DETAILS15279.jpg
NASH_EGBP6232
;

