Team of the Matchday: Son spurs on LAFC, Miami bounce back

From Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidates to league newcomers, stars showed out to earn their spot in the Matchday 29 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

League-record signing Son Heung-Min wasted no time making an impact in his first MLS start, driving LAFC to a 2-0 win at the New England Revolution. The South Korean icon created the first goal with his dynamic press before assisting the second on a counterattack to seal the deal.

After Jordi Alba opened the scoring, Lionel Messi further etched his name in MLS history books during Inter Miami CF’s 3-1 victory over the LA Galaxy. The GOAT became the second-fastest player in league history to score 40 goals (44 games) with a 1g/1a performance.

Meanwhile, Mikey Varas led San Diego FC to a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory at the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire. Marcus Ingvartsen returned from injury to spark the triumph, recording 1g/1a in a three-minute span off the bench. Courtesy of their sixth consecutive road victory, the expansion side moved atop the Supporters’ Shield standings for the first time this season.

Level on points, Eastern Conference leaders FC Cincinnati kept pace with a thrilling 3-2 win over the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Evander led the way against his former team, matched by Pavel Bucha with a goal and an assist each. The Brazilian maestro moved within one long-range strike of tying Sebastian Giovinco for the most goals scored from outside the box in a single season over the past decade (10).

The Colorado Rapids beat Atlanta United, 3-1, courtesy of 2g/1a from striker Rafael Navarro, who became the fourth player in club history to score 10+ goals in consecutive seasons.

Defense proved key at Bank of America Stadium for Charlotte FC, whose 1-0 victory over Real Salt Lake gave them six straight wins. Tim Ream and Kristijan Kahlina helped post a shutout, as the reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year claimed back-to-back TotM starting selections with seven saves.