Hamstring injury rules Chicharito out of LA Galaxy’s El Trafico opener vs. LAFC

​​CARSON, Calif. – The LA Galaxy will have to face crosstown rivals and reigning MLS Cup champions LAFC without Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez in Saturday’s much-anticipated El Trafico showdown at the Rose Bowl (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

The Mexican star left LA’s Tuesday training session with what appeared to be hamstring discomfort, and he was not present in the segment of Thursday’s practice that was open to media at Dignity Health Sports Park. A few hours later, Chicharito effectively confirmed the setback on his Instagram feed.

“It's not trending like he will be available,” Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney told reporters after training, “but we're still working day to day to see what will happen. We still [are] trying to get some clarity and some imaging and stuff like that, just to see what we're fully dealing with.”

The injury seems to be an aggravation of an existing issue previously thought to be minor. Chicharito started the Galaxy’s preseason match vs. Portland at the Coachella Valley Invitational on Feb. 12, but was substituted just three minutes in as a precautionary measure. Officially, the striker’s status remains classified as ‘day to day.’