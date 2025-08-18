Colorado Rapids: Rafael Navarro named Player of the Matchday

This is Navarro's first Player of the Matchday recognition since joining Colorado from Brazilian Série A powerhouse Palmeiras in July 2023. He's the third Brazilian to win the award this season, following FC Cincinnati ’s Evander (twice) and St. Louis CITY SC ’s João Klauss (Matchday 19).

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.