Colorado Rapids: Rafael Navarro named Player of the Matchday

Rafael Navarro's inspired performance for the Colorado Rapids on Matchday 29 has earned the Brazilian striker MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors.
Navarro scored two goals and added an assist in Colorado's 3-1 home win over Atlanta United. The result gave the Rapids their second straight victory and moved them into seventh place in the Western Conference, four points above the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs cutoff line.
With his brace, Navarro reached 11g/4a on the year to become the fourth player in club history to produce at least 10 goals in consecutive seasons and the first since Deshorn Brown in 2013-14.
Navarro could make more club history by becoming the first Rapids player to score 30 regular-season goals in a two-season span. He's just four goals shy of the mark with seven matches remaining.
This is Navarro's first Player of the Matchday recognition since joining Colorado from Brazilian Série A powerhouse Palmeiras in July 2023. He's the third Brazilian to win the award this season, following FC Cincinnati’s Evander (twice) and St. Louis CITY SC’s João Klauss (Matchday 19).
Navarro and the Rapids continue their late-season playoff push on Saturday with a visit to Western Conference rivals LA Galaxy (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.