Portland Timbers vs. Sporting Kansas City postponed due to winter weather

Due to severe winter weather in the Portland area, Major League Soccer today announced that the Portland Timbers vs. Sporting Kansas City Matchday 1 clash at Providence Park has been postponed to Monday, Feb. 27. Kickoff will now occur at 10 pm ET (MLS Season Pass).

The 2023 opener for both Western Conference clubs was previously scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25 with a 10:30 pm ET kickoff.

Tickets originally bought for Saturday will be honored for Monday’s match, which can be viewed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

