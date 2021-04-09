2021 offseason transfer grades for all 27 MLS clubs

On one hand, well, there haven't yet been any additions aside from head coach Chris Armas. This is despite a DP spot sitting vacant for a team that's used those slots on the likes of Michael Bradley , Jozy Altidore , Sebastian Giovinco and Alejandro Pozuelo in recent memory. Expectations are high when this team goes shopping for a marquee player.

On the other hand … this is a talented team already with plenty of burgeoning young talent looking for opportunities. If you believe in the kids, and are making an investment in the academy, don’t block their path (and with it, your investment.) Also: Don’t sign a DP just to sign a DP. The feeling from folks around the league is that big talents will become available this summer. Take your time, see what the team looks like under Armas on the grass instead of just on a whiteboard, then decide where the team most needs an injection of quality.