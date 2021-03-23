Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami CF sign former Arsenal, West Brom defender Kieran Gibbs

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF has made another addition to their back line, announcing Tuesday that the club has signed English fullback Kieran Gibbs.

Gibbs will be eligible to play for the club starting on July 1, upon the expiration of his contract with his current club, English Premier League side West Brom. 

The announcement comes on the heels of the club's signing of another outside back earlier in the day in former Seattle Sounders' veteran Kelvin Leerdam, as Inter Miami continue their offseason roster maneuvering ahead of the start of their second MLS season.

Gibbs is predominately a left back, while Leerdam played almost exclusively at right back during his time with the Sounders, giving first-year head coach Phil Neville two pedigreed options on both sides of the back line.

“Kieran is an exciting player. His technique, experience and work rate will be valuable on the left flank,” Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said in Tuesday's release. “He has had a standout career at the highest levels so far, and we believe he can continue bringing this same level of quality to Inter Miami and MLS this summer.” 

Gibbs, 31, has spent his entire professional career to this point in England, starting with Arsenal, where he made 137 appearances from 2007-2017 and did one seven-match stint on loan with Norwich City in 2008. He then moved to West Brom, where he's made 93 appearances, scoring five goals. He also picked up 10 senior caps for England between 2010-2015.

Inter Miami CF Transfer Tracker

Advertising

Related Stories

Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas
FC Cincinnati acquire winger Isaac Atanga from FC Nordsjælland
Philadelphia Union sign US youth international Leon Flach from St. Pauli

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents

LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents
Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas

Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas
Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United

Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United
California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers

California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers
Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus

Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus
What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
More News
Video
Video
Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
1:31:34
Club and Country

Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
45:07

Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
25:40

What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
Support never sleeps
0:30

Support never sleeps
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.