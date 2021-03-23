Inter Miami CF sign former Arsenal, West Brom defender Kieran Gibbs

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF has made another addition to their back line, announcing Tuesday that the club has signed English fullback Kieran Gibbs.

Gibbs will be eligible to play for the club starting on July 1, upon the expiration of his contract with his current club, English Premier League side West Brom.

The announcement comes on the heels of the club's signing of another outside back earlier in the day in former Seattle Sounders' veteran Kelvin Leerdam, as Inter Miami continue their offseason roster maneuvering ahead of the start of their second MLS season.

Gibbs is predominately a left back, while Leerdam played almost exclusively at right back during his time with the Sounders, giving first-year head coach Phil Neville two pedigreed options on both sides of the back line.

“Kieran is an exciting player. His technique, experience and work rate will be valuable on the left flank,” Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said in Tuesday's release. “He has had a standout career at the highest levels so far, and we believe he can continue bringing this same level of quality to Inter Miami and MLS this summer.”