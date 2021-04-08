Alfredo Morales aims to "light up the spark" for NYCFC

Both on a personal and professional level, Morales said the transfer made sense as he establishes roots in the New York City metropolitan area. There were “a lot” of other possible MLS moves in past seasons, Morales said, but none quite panned out until discussions began a few weeks ago.

“I had really good conversations with [NYCFC sporting director] David Lee and for me it was a good timing because as a player, my age – not only as a soccer player, also as a person – I always wanted to come to the US and experience life in the US, especially with my wife and my kids,” Morales said. “This was very important for me. I was talking to my wife and we wanted to do it from the first day. It's a big move, especially when you have kids and my kids, they're German basically. They don't speak English, they just know the basic stuff like how are you, strawberry and cat and cow and dog and whatever. It's really exciting and we're really looking forward to it.”