FC Cincinnati acquire center back Gustavo Vallecilla on loan

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

FC Cincinnati have acquired center back Gustavo Vallecilla on loan from Ecuadorian side SD Aucas, the club announced Monday.

Vallecilla, 21, has made 47 appearances during stints with multiple Ecuadorian clubs thus far. He is a regular for his country's youth national teams, most recently with the U-23s, though has yet to make his senior debut.

“We’ve made it a priority to add a center back to our roster prior to the start of the season, and we believe Gustavo provides a skillset that fits well with our playing philosophy,” GM Gerard Nijkamp said in a club statement. “He is a young player with a promising profile who adds balance to our roster composition. We look forward to Gustavo competing within our current group welcoming him to Cincinnati.”

Vallecilla joins the ranks of center backs at the club which include Maikel van der Werff, Tom Pettersson and Nick Hagglund.

A busy offseason for Cincy, Vallecilla is the latest addition following the likes of Brenner, Luciano Acosta, Ronald Matarrita and Isaac Atanga. The club kick off their 2021 campaign on April 17 against Nashville SC.

