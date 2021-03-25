DC United sign forward Nigel Robertha from Bulgarian club PFC Levski Sofia

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
D.C. United have bolstered their attack ahead of the 2021 MLS season, acquiring forward Nigel Robertha from Bulgarian first-division side PFC Levski Sofia by using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).
Robertha, 23, has signed a three-year deal through the 2023 season with an option for 2024. He’ll officially join the Black-and-Red pending the receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
"We have been monitoring Nigel over the past two seasons and we’ve been impressed with him in all phases of the game, particularly his ability to stretch the game vertically, press and counter-press, and score and manufacture all types of goals in every situation,” Dave Kasper, D.C. United’s general manager and vice president of soccer operations, said in a release. “Nigel is a bright young talent at 23 and we are looking forward to welcoming him to our family when he arrives ahead of our season opener on April 17."
Across 39 games with PFC Levski Sofia, Robertha scored 20 goals and recorded eight assists. A product of Eredivisie side Feyenoord's academy, he scored 16 times and logged eight assists in 59 games in two prior seasons with SC Cambuur-Leeuwarden in Holland’s second division.
Eligible for Curacao's national team, Robertha has represented Holland youth national teams at the Under-15 through Under-18 levels. He initially joined Feyenoord’s academy at age 11.
Heading into their first season under head coach Hernan Losada, D.C. United also have Ola Kamara and Yordy Reyna as key forwards. In the final third, other important pieces include attacking midfielder Edison Flores and US men’s national team midfielder Paul Arriola, while Julian Gressel can slot into several different positions.