Sources: New York Red Bulls acquire Frankie Amaya from FC Cincinnati

The New York Red Bulls have acquired midfielder Frankie Amaya in a trade with FC Cincinnati, sources confirm to MLSsoccer.com. The compensation is not immediately clear, though a source suggested it was "significant".

Amaya, 20, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. His importance on the squad grew as time went on, making 40 appearances over two seasons including 21 starts over the club's 23 matches last year.

He had previously requested a trade away from FC Cincinnati this winter and now heads to a high-pressing RBNY side where he could fit into new head coach Gerhard Struber’s system. He should be an important central midfielder alongside the likes of Dru Yearwood, Cristian Casseres, Sean Davis and more.

Amaya's trade is the latest move in Cincinnati's busy offseason. They have acquired the likes of Brenner, Lucho Acosta and Ronald Matarrita while moving on from a number of players, none more significant than Amaya.