LA Galaxy sign winger Kevin Cabral from Valenciennes FC

The LA Galaxy have signed winger Kevin Cabral from Valenciennes FC, the club announced Thursday. The Galaxy acquired his discovery rights from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $250,000 in General Allocation Money and a 2022 MLS SuperDraft first-round selection.
The move was previously reported by MLSsoccer.com. Cabral will be added to the roster as a Young Designated Player and has signed a five-year contract. The transfer fee is north of $5 million, per a source.
“Kevin is a young and dynamic player who will give us versatility in the attack,” general manager Dennis te Kloese said in a club statement. “He is an emerging talent and has shown to be a bright prospect in France. At 21 years of age, he will continue to grow and develop as a player within our club. Kevin was scouted by LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney and we are excited that such a young talent has chosen the Galaxy as the next destination in his career. We look forward to welcoming him to Los Angeles and for his contributions as a member of our organization."
Cabral, 21, has enjoyed a breakout season in the French second tier with seven goals and five assists in 29 appearances. He has 13 goals and 10 assists in 70 career appearances across all competitions.
Prior to joining Valenciennes’ academy in 2017, he spent the first part of his youth career in Paris Saint-Germain’s system. Cabral is the club’s second winger signed from France this winter, following Samuel Grandsir from AS Monaco.
The Galaxy have embarked upon a busy offseason as they seek a Western Conference playoff return. They appointed former Toronto FC manager Vanney as head coach and have also acquired the likes of goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, center back Derrick Williams, left back Jorge Villafana and attacking midfielder Victor Vazquez, among others.