LA Galaxy sign winger Kevin Cabral from Valenciennes FC

“Kevin is a young and dynamic player who will give us versatility in the attack,” general manager Dennis te Kloese said in a club statement. “He is an emerging talent and has shown to be a bright prospect in France. At 21 years of age, he will continue to grow and develop as a player within our club. Kevin was scouted by LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney and we are excited that such a young talent has chosen the Galaxy as the next destination in his career. We look forward to welcoming him to Los Angeles and for his contributions as a member of our organization."