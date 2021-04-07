Source: Minnesota United in talks to sign winger Franco Fragapane

Fragapane, 27, has 13 goals and 11 assists in 95 career top-flight appearances in his native Argentina. He has one goal in seven appearances for Talleres this season. He is a product of Boca Juniors' famed academy and has spent time in Spain with the reserve sides of Elche and Celta Vigo before spending most of his senior career in Argentina thus far.

Minnesota United are in talks to sign winger Franco Fragapane from CD Talleres, a source confirmed to MLSsoccer.com. The Athletic's Jeff Rueter was the first to report the news, while Pioneer Press' Andy Greder confirmed the discussions as well.

While Ramón Ábila’s arrival is now imminent, he may not be the only attacker joining the #Loons before the season starts. #MNUFC is in advanced talks to acquire left winger Franco Fragapane, sources tell The Athletic. The transfer would make the Argentine a TAM player.

The news of Minnesota's chase of Fragapane comes after the club acquired forward Ramon Abila from Boca Juniors on loan on Wednesday. Abila is slated to be the club's first choice center forward.

Fragapane would join a growing contingent of Argentines at MNUFC, specifically those formerly of Boca Juniors, following Abila and Emanuel Reynoso. Fragapane's time at the storied club did not overlap with Abila nor Reynoso, who played together at Boca before reuniting in Minnesota.

Head coach Adrian Heath has teased a few moves for the club, telling Darren "Doogie" Wolfson on SKOR North sports radio station last week that he'd be "very disappointed if come opening night when we run out in Seattle, we haven't got two or three new players on the roster by then.” Abila has since been announced and he hinted at a winger coming in after Kevin Molino departed for Columbus Crew SC.