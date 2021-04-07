MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Minnesota United in talks to sign winger Franco Fragapane

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Minnesota United are in talks to sign winger Franco Fragapane from CD Talleres, a source confirmed to MLSsoccer.com. The Athletic's Jeff Rueter was the first to report the news, while Pioneer Press' Andy Greder confirmed the discussions as well.

Fragapane, 27, has 13 goals and 11 assists in 95 career top-flight appearances in his native Argentina. He has one goal in seven appearances for Talleres this season. He is a product of Boca Juniors' famed academy and has spent time in Spain with the reserve sides of Elche and Celta Vigo before spending most of his senior career in Argentina thus far.

The news of Minnesota's chase of Fragapane comes after the club acquired forward Ramon Abila from Boca Juniors on loan on Wednesday. Abila is slated to be the club's first choice center forward.

Fragapane would join a growing contingent of Argentines at MNUFC, specifically those formerly of Boca Juniors, following Abila and Emanuel Reynoso. Fragapane's time at the storied club did not overlap with Abila nor Reynoso, who played together at Boca before reuniting in Minnesota.

Head coach Adrian Heath has teased a few moves for the club, telling Darren "Doogie" Wolfson on SKOR North sports radio station last week that he'd be "very disappointed if come opening night when we run out in Seattle, we haven't got two or three new players on the roster by then.” Abila has since been announced and he hinted at a winger coming in after Kevin Molino departed for Columbus Crew SC.

Minnesota open their 2021 campaign next Friday against the Seattle Sounders, in a rematch of last season's Western Conference Championship.

MLS Insider: Tom Bogert Minnesota United FC

Advertising

Related Stories

Inter Miami's Designated Player problem and potential solutions
Sources: LA Galaxy finalizing signing of French winger Kevin Cabral
MLS' concussion substitute trial puts player health and safety at the forefront

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Concacaf to begin using VAR in Champions League, Nations League, Gold Cup

Concacaf to begin using VAR in Champions League, Nations League, Gold Cup
"Play Toronto football": Armas lays out plan for first challenge vs. Leon
CONCACAF Champions League

"Play Toronto football": Armas lays out plan for first challenge vs. Leon
Projected lineups for Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 - April 7
CONCACAF Champions League

Projected lineups for Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 - April 7
Source: Minnesota United in talks to sign winger Franco Fragapane
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Minnesota United in talks to sign winger Franco Fragapane
Minnesota United sign forward Ramon Abila from Boca Juniors
Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United sign forward Ramon Abila from Boca Juniors
Mexico to face Iceland at AT&T Stadium as part of five-match 2021 MexTour

Mexico to face Iceland at AT&T Stadium as part of five-match 2021 MexTour
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Kacper Przybylko puts it away for Philadelphia Union
0:41

GOAL: Kacper Przybylko puts it away for Philadelphia Union
Alajuelense vs. Atlanta United FC - Game Highlights
4:08

Alajuelense vs. Atlanta United FC - Game Highlights
Ezequiel Barco with a PK GOAL vs. Alajuelense
0:39

Ezequiel Barco with a PK GOAL vs. Alajuelense
Brad Guzan with a RED CARD vs. Alajuelense
0:16

Brad Guzan with a RED CARD vs. Alajuelense
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.