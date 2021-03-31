FC Cincinnati acquire winger Isaac Atanga from FC Nordsjælland

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Cincinnati have acquired winger Isaac Atanga from Danish side FC Nordsjælland, the club announced Wednesday.
Atanga, 20, has five goals in 19 appearances (10 starts) this season with Nordsjælland. He has 12 goals and five assists in 58 appearances across all competitions with the club since his professional debut. The Ghanian arrived from the Right To Dream academy in his native country.
“We have been working to add a winger that provides a different playing profile than the players that are currently on our roster,” GM Gerard Nijkamp said in a club statement. “Isaac is a player that attacks the opponent with pace and will create goal scoring opportunities by getting in behind the defense. We’re excited for Isaac to join our club and look forward to welcoming him to Cincinnati.”
Atanga joins the club's options on the wing which already include Jurgen Locadia, Alvaro Barreal, Yuya Kubo, Calvin Harris and plenty more. He's the latest addition during a big winter for Cincy, having already signed Brazilian youth international Brenner and former D.C. United star Lucho Acosta.
Cincy open their 2021 season on April 17 against Nashville SC.