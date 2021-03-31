FC Cincinnati acquire winger Isaac Atanga from FC Nordsjælland

Atanga, 20, has five goals in 19 appearances (10 starts) this season with Nordsjælland. He has 12 goals and five assists in 58 appearances across all competitions with the club since his professional debut. The Ghanian arrived from the Right To Dream academy in his native country.

“We have been working to add a winger that provides a different playing profile than the players that are currently on our roster,” GM Gerard Nijkamp said in a club statement. “Isaac is a player that attacks the opponent with pace and will create goal scoring opportunities by getting in behind the defense. We’re excited for Isaac to join our club and look forward to welcoming him to Cincinnati.”