Transfer Tiers: Grading how your team did in the summer window

Just like that, the MLS Secondary Transfer Window is closed and the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs are barreling towards us.

But the big moves are done. So, let’s break everyone into tiers and dive in:

Bear in mind, free agent signings can still be made until Sept. 12, which is the Roster Freeze Date. There will be a couple of arrivals (there always are).

I don’t think you could reasonably have asked for more. John Thorrington is really, really good at this.

LAFC also did well in adding midfield depth ( Mathieu Choinière and Andrew Moran , who can hopefully add a dose of passing creativity) and scrambled to sign Ryan Porteous to fill their Aaron Long -sized hole. For a team that’s been so good, they weirdly had a ton of work to do.

But by the time the playoffs come around, and then next season? The Whitecaps went big in a way they’ve never gone in their MLS history.

Basically the same blurb as LAFC’s: a world-class, attacking headliner who’s immediately contributed, some midfield depth and much-needed reinforcements at center back. I don’t know if it’ll all instantly work – chemistry matters, and even if everything fits on paper, there’s no guarantee the on-field chemistry will be instant.

And they did it on loan, so if it doesn’t work out, they have flexibility again this winter. But they have a purchase option that's reportedly very, very affordable.

But for a team that relies on individual talents to win games, getting their former No. 9 back is the headliner. Cincy couldn't open a DP slot at all this year – they’re committed to the 2 DP/4 U22 roster build model – but they essentially got one in the door anyway with Brenner .

Chris Albright was wheeling and dealing, trading away (or waiving outright, in the case of Sergio Santos ) expensive veterans to make room for a few big signings. Of those, the one I’m most excited for is U22 Initiative midfielder Samuel Gidi , who’s got a reputation as a rangy ball-progressor, which is exactly what Cincy need on the depth chart.

Understand there’s a need to act now when you’ve got the GOAT and a rapidly closing, three-trophy window. That explains why Miami ’s summer was, let’s say, “less surgical” than the teams above them.

I'm still worried about the depth chart behind Luis Suárez up top, though, and they did take a pretty significant haircut on the Federico Redondo sale while also trading away Drake Callender , with his value at a low point.

Rodrigo De Paul as a free No. 8 in front of Sergio Busquets and behind Leo Messi in a 4-3-3. That alone would make this a very successful summer, but then you add Argentine youth international winger Mateo Silvetti as well, and they clearly executed on some very significant plans this window.

The other thing is that two additions may not have been enough. The backline has looked gassed for a while, and in recent weeks, the central midfield has been less commanding. Darlington Nagbe ’s injury is a huge reason for that, but well, if Sean Zawadzki didn’t have to play center back every game – a knock-on effect of Rudy Camacho ’s season-long injury – then the midfield would probably be a little harder to play through (or over) these days.

But their biggest addition arrived pretty late in the window, when it was clear this team needed help earlier. The Crew have won just once in their last five, and maybe if these guys had been onboarded a month ago, things would be different.

The Palestinian DP debuted this past weekend, and I think he’ll be good in the long run. Abou Ali and Hugo Picard – a French U22 signing who debuted last week – should both help.

Which is to say that if they end up trophy-less again, Tanner and the rest of the decision-makers will hear it from the fans. And I’ll retroactively drop this grade, because they’ve got a real chance for silverware with this bunch.

But they still have an open DP slot, an open U22 slot, and a ton of GAM. They could’ve made some big moves, but they didn’t.

Nonetheless, I’m pretty sure he’s really good, and the Union did great to sign him to a long-term deal on what's presumably a reasonable number (Ernst Tanner knows no other way). They will be better because he’s on the squad.

Is Iloski as incendiary as he looked in San Diego ? Of course not; not even Messi could keep up that goalscoring rate.

I really like the Tyrese Spicer trade as well. He’s already given them good minutes on the left wing.

There wasn’t much this team needed to do except bring in some flexibility along their left side. They got that in Marín , a left-footed CB/LB hybrid who will likely occupy the left back spot in the hybrid 4-2-3-1 formation Oscar Pareja has used this year. He had a rough welcome to the league this past weekend – that’s Hany Mukhtar , man; you’ll want to close him down – but he makes a ton of sense as an addition.

Peréz is a good player and is now theirs, permanently, in a way that doesn’t really impinge upon any of the flexibility they’ll have going into next season. Job well done.

Nashville were handcuffed by a lack of cap space, roster space and GAM, but showed some initiative in making Peréz ’s acquisition permanent. He hasn’t been wildly productive this year, but he’s got real skill and has been starting most of the time for what's clearly one of the league’s best teams.

Force me to pick one in particular and it’s d-mid Pedro Soma . I’ll be surprised if he’s not a national team guy for the 2030 cycle and beyond.

Still, I love a bunch of the USYNT guys they brought in, and Mikey Varas is willing to play and develop them.

They’re out-Philly’ing Philly, both with their commitment to playing the kids and sticking to the budget. Which is to say that I’m worried their decision not to retain Iloski will end up being the biggest move of this window (not in a good way).

It's because they didn’t add anything at d-mid. That’s the spot they really needed to address because, with João Paulo out, it’s thin as hell behind Cristian Roldan .

They tried to make some signings – there were advanced talks for two U22 center forwards that I know of – that didn’t get over the line, but that’s not why I’ve docked them a couple of letter grades here (their center forward depth is elite even without any additions).

I’ve called the Sounders the deepest team in MLS history, and I stand by it. Though they're now putting that to the test with injuries or suspensions for the Leagues Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

There's every reason to think they’ll be a better team down the stretch than they have been through the first three-quarters of the year, and they have set themselves up well for years to come with this core. Really good window, even if I don’t see trophy-winning talent in this group.

The Timbers needed to juice their attack and solidify central midfield, and they accomplished both. They did two-thirds of it with guys who won't require any MLS adjustment period.

They had two open DP slots and signed two DPs – Velde on a permanent deal, and Uruguayan central midfielder Felipe Carballo on loan from Grêmio (though you remember him last year with RBNY ). They also got Paraguayan international attacker Matías Rojas – last of River Plate, but before that Inter Miami – on a free for the rest of the year.

Biggest move: Possibly attacking midfielder Dominik Fitz

Fitz has been one of the best attacking midfielders in the Austrian Bundesliga over the past few years, so there are plenty of reasons to think he’ll be good here in MLS.

The question is whether he’ll need to be good – really, really good – immediately, because while Minnesota have turned down an initial bid from Trabzonspor for playmaker Joaquín Pereyra, the Turkish transfer window is still open. So… you know. Let’s monitor that situation, especially since the Loons are set to sell their starting No. 9 (Tani Oluwaseyi off to LaLiga’s Villarreal for a deal reportedly worth up to $7.5 million).

It’s Nectarios Triantis who’s maybe more interesting, though. Triantis, a U22 signing MNUFC got from Sunderland, has played both center back and d-mid in his career. D-mid is the spot Loons fans have been begging the team to upgrade for a few years now. So that’s another thing to monitor.

Overall view: Could the Loons have done more, making the kinds of moves that would’ve rocketed them unquestionably up into the “Contenders” tier? Yes. Might my season-long take on them – that they’re actually below that tier – be wrong anyway? Also yes! And they will have the chance to prove as much, as they’re still alive for three trophies.