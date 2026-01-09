San Jose Earthquakes sign Cristian Arango to contract extension

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed forward Cristian “Chicho” Arango to a new contract through December 2027 with club options through June 2028 and the 2028-29 season, the club announced Friday.

“He has consistently been one of the league’s top scorers while also displaying the ability to create scoring opportunities for his teammates. We look forward to seeing him in our attack for years to come.”

“We’re pleased to re-sign Chicho Arango,” said Earthquakes sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena.

The 30-year-old Colombian international will remain a Designated Player for San Jose.

Last season, Arango was named San Jose’s Offensive Player of the Year Award after posting a club-best 20 goal contributions (13g/7a) in 30 matches.

He joined San Jose from Real Salt Lake ahead of the 2025 campaign.

“I’m very happy to sign a new contract and stay in San Jose,” said Arango, who's entering his sixth MLS season after stops with LAFC (2021-22), RSL (2023-24) and now San Jose (2025-present).

“We have unfinished business. I believe in the project, and my family and I want to make history here."

Arango is San Jose's top returning attacker after Josef Martínez joined LIGA MX side Club Tijuana and Cristian Espinoza signed with Nashville SC in free agency.