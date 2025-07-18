Colorado Rapids waive Kévin Cabral

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived
The Colorado Rapids have waived winger Kévin Cabral, the club announced Friday.
Cabral's departure opens up a Designated Player roster spot that Colorado could look to fill during the MLS Secondary Transfer Window, which runs from July 24 to August 21. The club's remaining DPs are Djordje Mihailovic and Rafael Navarro.
“We are grateful to Kévin for his professionalism and efforts throughout his time with the Rapids,” Colorado president Pádraig Smith said.
“We thank him for his contributions both on and off the field and wish him the very best in the next chapter of his career.”
Cabral produced 7g/5a across 77 all-competition appearances after joining the Rapids via an interleague trade with the LA Galaxy. However, he had yet to register a goal contribution in 770 minutes this year.
Colorado currently sit seventh in the Western Conference with 30 points (8W-10L-6D record) and are seeking a second straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance under head coach Chris Armas.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant