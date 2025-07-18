Colorado Rapids waive Kévin Cabral

Cabral's departure opens up a Designated Player roster spot that Colorado could look to fill during the MLS Secondary Transfer Window, which runs from July 24 to August 21. The club's remaining DPs are Djordje Mihailovic and Rafael Navarro.

“We are grateful to Kévin for his professionalism and efforts throughout his time with the Rapids,” Colorado president Pádraig Smith said.

“We thank him for his contributions both on and off the field and wish him the very best in the next chapter of his career.”