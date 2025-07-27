Leo Afonso traded from Inter Miami to Atlanta United

Miami receive an international roster spot and $50,000 in condition-based General Allocation Money (GAM) in exchange for the 24-year-old Brazilian. They're also sending Atlanta $225k GAM as part of the deal.

Now in his second season with Miami, Afonso has produced 2g/1a in 18 first-team matches and impressed in MLS NEXT Pro. He joined their organization as the No. 32 pick (second round) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft.