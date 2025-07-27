Leo Afonso traded from Inter Miami to Atlanta United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- ATL receive: Leo Afonso, $225k GAM
- MIA receive: Int'l roster spot, $50k conditional GAM
Atlanta United have acquired forward Leo Afonso from Inter Miami CF, the Eastern Conference clubs announced Sunday.
Miami receive an international roster spot and $50,000 in condition-based General Allocation Money (GAM) in exchange for the 24-year-old Brazilian. They're also sending Atlanta $225k GAM as part of the deal.
Now in his second season with Miami, Afonso has produced 2g/1a in 18 first-team matches and impressed in MLS NEXT Pro. He joined their organization as the No. 32 pick (second round) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft.
Afonso was largely a depth piece in Miami, supplementing an attack headlined by iconic forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.
In Atlanta, he joins an attack led by DPs Miguel Almirón, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Alexey Miranchuk.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant