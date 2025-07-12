FC Dallas transfer Leó Chú to Portugal's FC Alverca

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

FC Dallas have transferred forward Leó Chú to Portuguese top-flight side FC Alverca, the club announced Saturday.

The 25-year-old Brazil native spent a half-season with Dallas after being acquired in January. He was part of the trade that sent Jesús Ferreira to Seattle Sounders FC.

Chú scored once in four appearances for Dallas. He previously joined Seattle in August 2021 from Brazilian club Grêmio, amounting to four total seasons in MLS.