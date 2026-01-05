Global stars: 4 potential transfer targets for MLS teams

MLS front offices don’t stop scouting when the window closes; they change lenses. Over the past decade, that lens has largely focused either on younger, less-established players or mid-career veterans who could certainly play in top European leagues. The Hany Mukhtar s, Diego Rossi s and Evander s of the world.

That cohort of players still makes up the backbone of most good-to-great MLS teams. You don’t really win trophies without them, and I don’t think that will change any time soon. Nor should it.

Something, however, has happened in the past few years. Many MLS front offices – including, I want to be clear, ones that already employ guys like the trio named above – have turned their gaze back toward the biggest names in world soccer. It’s a return to what we saw in the first days of the league, back in the late ‘90s, and then once again in the first seven or eight years of the Designated Player era. Every global star on the far side of 30 had a potential home here.

Following the arrival of David Villa in 2015, however, that changed. Villa was a huge success; his teammates in New York City, Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo, were not, nor were Steven Gerrard and Nigel de Jong in LA. Didier Drogba, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic provided only fleeting regular-season moments, but nothing high-level or sustained. Really, you could (and I would) argue that, after Villa, there wasn’t a single post-30 global star who came to MLS and lived up to expectations until Leo Messi joined Inter Miami eight years later. And so global stars landed here more and more infrequently.

Until now, anyway, as Messi’s 2023 MLS arrival does seem to have opened the floodgates. He was soon joined in Miami by his old Barça buddies, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba, and you know the kind of success they had in the subsequent two-and-a-half years. LAFC tried their own version of the model by signing Olivier Giroud in the summer of 2024; when that didn’t work, they moved on and added another global superstar in Son Heung-Min in the summer of 2025. That one obviously did work.

So, too, did Vancouver’s out-of-character decision to sign Thomas Müller, which also came this past summer. Müller, like Messi and the gang down in Miami, has already won a trophy with his MLS side. I fully expect both of them to add to that total over the next 12 months, and for Son to get his first with LAFC.

But there is a difference between this era and the previous iteration of “let’s sign guys we’ve all seen play in the Champions League!” Simply, this era of MLS front offices seems to be smarter and more targeted. Nobody’s made one of these signings to prop up a broken roster; instead, each of these guys has been brought in to catalyze a good team and make them potentially great. They have been bought in as force magnifiers, not saviors.

And so that’s the lens through which I’d like you to view the following list. I’m about to name a bunch of guys who we’ve all watched in the Champions League for many, many years, and I’d, frankly, like to see all of them in MLS.