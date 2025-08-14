Inter Miami transfer Federico Redondo to Elche

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Inter Miami CF have transferred midfielder Federico Redondo to LaLiga side Elche CF and retain a sell-on fee, the club announced Thursday.
Redondo, 22, leaves Inter Miami a year and a half after he joined from Argentinos Juniors in his native Argentina. He tallied 2g/5a in 60 matches for the Herons and helped them win the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield.
Internationally, Redondo represented Argentina at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
As Redondo departs, Inter Miami's midfield is led by Sergio Busquets and Rodrigo De Paul. Yannick Bright and Benjamín Cremaschi add further depth.
Elche are newly promoted to Spain's top flight after finishing second in the 2024-25 Segunda División campaign. Earlier this summer, they transferred midfielder Nicolás Fernández Mercau to New York City FC.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant