Inter Miami transfer Federico Redondo to Elche

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Inter Miami CF have transferred midfielder Federico Redondo to LaLiga side Elche CF and retain a sell-on fee, the club announced Thursday.

Redondo, 22, leaves Inter Miami a year and a half after he joined from Argentinos Juniors in his native Argentina. He tallied 2g/5a in 60 matches for the Herons and helped them win the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield.

Internationally, Redondo represented Argentina at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.