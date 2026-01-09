Real Salt Lake sign homegrowns Dillon, Riquelme & Rocío

Real Salt Lake have signed three academy players - midfielders Griffin Dillon and Antonio Riquelme , and forward Diego Rocío - to homegrown contracts, the club announced Friday.

"These gentlemen have exhibited great character during their time within the organization, and we are beyond excited to see their evolutions and growth as players, both on and off the pitch.”

“Griffin, Diego and Antonio are fantastic representatives to continue wearing the RSL / Monarchs badges, with their collective poise, passion, and integrity – just to name a few of the characteristics that enable our academy products to succeed at the professional levels.

“Each of these three fantastic young men have more than earned this heightened professional opportunity,” said assistant sporting director Tony Beltran

Griffin Dillon

Dillon served as captain of MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Real Monarchs and is the club's reigning back-to-back MVP.

Since making his Monarchs debut in 2021, the 22-year-old has recorded 6g/9a in 81 appearances across all competitions.

Anonio Riquelme

After joining the Monarchs last season, Riquelme recorded one goal in seven appearances (all competitions).

Internationally, the 17-year-old featured in all three group stage matches for Chile at the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar.

Diego Rocío

Acquired from the Philadelphia Union in May, Rocío appeared twice for the Monarchs in 2025.

The 18-year-old dual national has spent time with both the Mexican and United States youth national teams. Most recently, he featured twice for El Tri's U18 side in September.