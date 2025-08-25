St. Louis CITY part ways with sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel

"These decisions are never easy and with the legacy Lutz built during his time here, he will always be part of the extended CITY family," said Gigliani. "From the very beginning, Lutz has shown real passion and commitment for this project and the foundation he established was integral to the club’s historic first season.

"As we enter the next phase of the club’s long-term plan to lift up the region and help both the team and St. Louis achieve its potential, the next five years will be extremely important, and we believe a change in sporting leadership will help in the club’s pursuit of its goals. Unfortunately, we’ve struggled to create sporting stability and haven’t been able to meet the expectations of our owners or our fans, despite increasing our investment in the squad consistently."