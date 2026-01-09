Nashville SC sign Cristian Espinoza to DP deal

Nashville SC have signed midfielder Cristian Espinoza via free agency, the club announced Friday. He is under contract through 2028 with options through June 2029 and the 2029-30 season.

The 30-year-old Argentine, who spent the past seven seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes, will be a Designated Player. Nashville's other two DPs are forwards Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge.

Espinoza recorded 36g/83a in 218 regular-season matches for the Quakes, earning two MLS All-Star (2023, '25) selections. Since joining San Jose in 2019, he ranks fourth in regular-season goal contributions (119) among all MLS players.

"Cristian has been one of the more creative and dynamic playmakers in Major League Soccer, and we are very excited to be able to add him to our club," said Mike Jacobs, Nashville's president of soccer operations and general manager.