Nashville SC sign Cristian Espinoza to DP deal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Nashville SC have signed midfielder Cristian Espinoza via free agency, the club announced Friday. He is under contract through 2028 with options through June 2029 and the 2029-30 season.
The 30-year-old Argentine, who spent the past seven seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes, will be a Designated Player. Nashville's other two DPs are forwards Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge.
Espinoza recorded 36g/83a in 218 regular-season matches for the Quakes, earning two MLS All-Star (2023, '25) selections. Since joining San Jose in 2019, he ranks fourth in regular-season goal contributions (119) among all MLS players.
"Cristian has been one of the more creative and dynamic playmakers in Major League Soccer, and we are very excited to be able to add him to our club," said Mike Jacobs, Nashville's president of soccer operations and general manager.
"He makes our attacking corps more versatile and flexible, and we think he’s a tremendous fit and key piece to our group."
Espinoza supplements an attack led by Mukhtar, the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, and Surridge, who finished third in last season's MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race. That duo combined for 40g/17a last year and led Nashville to the 2025 US Open Cup title, marking the club's first-ever trophy.
Espinoza helps replace Canadian international winger Jacob Shaffelburg, who was traded to LAFC earlier this offseason. Additionally, the Coyotes acquired Costa Rica international striker Warren Madrigal last month.
Nashville begin their 2026 MLS campaign on Feb. 21 at home against the New England Revolution (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV). They're entering the club's second full season under head coach B.J. Callaghan.
